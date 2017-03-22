Ad
euobserver
Swiss nuclear plant. Switzerland comes out top at the World Economic Forum's annual energy ranking (Photo: Fomal Haut)

EU doing well in global energy ranking

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Berlin,

The European Union is dominating the World Economic Forum's annual Global Energy Architecture Performance Index, published on Wednesday (22 March).

This year, fourteen of the twenty best-scoring countries are members of the European Union – two more than in 2016.

The index gives points for eighteen different energy-related categories, on issues such as: the levels of diversity and quality in the energy supply, or the volume of CO2 emissions.

The ranking is topped by non-EU m...

