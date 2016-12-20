Ad
euobserver
"Even if it's difficult at this hour we will find the strength to live life the way we want to live it in Germany. Free, together and openly," Merkel said. (Photo: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)

Merkel faces backlash over Berlin attack

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel has called Monday's crash at a busy Berlin Christmas market a "terrorist attack", but she faces criticism from political rivals who are blaming her welcoming refugee policy for the incident.

In her first comments after the attack, in which 12 people died and dozens were wounded, Merkel said she was "shocked, shaken and deeply saddened".

But she warned that Germany should not be paralysed by fear.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Germany proposes new anti-terror laws
Anti-EU party continues to poach Merkel votes
Merkel to seek fourth term to face off populism
Lorry hits Berlin Christmas market in suspected attack
"Even if it's difficult at this hour we will find the strength to live life the way we want to live it in Germany. Free, together and openly," Merkel said. (Photo: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections