Ad
euobserver
About 40,000 people came to Wednesday's protest (Photo: Ivan Clinic)

Same old scandals drag down Croatia's government

EU Political
by Boris Pavelic, Zagreb,

After five months in office, the Croatian government risks being brought down by a no-confidence vote against the deputy prime minister.

The vote, which is due to take place before 18 June, comes as the government led by businessman Tihomir Oreskovic has been labelled the EU's newest "illiberal democracy".

And on Wednesday (1 June), about 40,000 people protested in the capital Zagreb against the government's attempt to stop a reform of the education system introduced by the previo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Croatia joins EU's illiberal democracy club
Croatia veto on Serbia's EU talks causes surprise
About 40,000 people came to Wednesday's protest (Photo: Ivan Clinic)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections