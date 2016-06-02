Same old scandals drag down Croatia's government

After five months in office, the Croatian government risks being brought down by a no-confidence vote against the deputy prime minister.

The vote, which is due to take place before 18 June, comes as the government led by businessman Tihomir Oreskovic has been labelled the EU's newest "illiberal democracy".

And on Wednesday (1 June), about 40,000 people protested in the capital Zagreb against the government's attempt to stop a reform of the education system introduced by the previo...