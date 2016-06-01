Ad
Campaigners say a healthy lifestyle should not include a single sugary drink (Photo: Leo Hidalgo)

Warning over Europe's sugar-guzzling habits

by Joseph Boyle, Vienna,

Benelux has a drinking problem. The Netherlands and Belgium are in the top 10 biggest guzzlers of sugary drinks in the world. Germany is not far behind.

The data comes from Dr Benoit Arsenault, who has produced a “barometer” to monitor the consumption of sugary drinks in 80 countries.

His study reveals a south-north divide in Europe. The Netherlands gets through 93 litres of sugary beverages per person every year – seventh in the world rankings. Belgium (91.4 litres) is in ninth ...

