Austria's far-right vote too close to call

[UPDATED on 23 May at 9.00] The expected triumph of the far-right in Austria's presidential election on Sunday (22 May) has turned into a cliffhanger, with favourite Norbert Hofer tied with his Green opponent Alexander Van der Bellen.

With all votes from polling stations counted Sunday evening, Hofer got just 144,006 more votes that Van der Bellen.

The election will be decided by postal votes on Monday, when around 885,000 will be counted on Monday. The final result is expected be...