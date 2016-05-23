Ad
The ruling conservative Democratic Rally (DISY) still managed the most seats (Photo: Cypriot Parliament)

Ultra-right group wins seats in Cyprus

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A ultra-right party has won seats for the first time in Cyprus following parliamentary elections on Sunday (22 May).

The National Popular Front (ELAM), which styles itself after the Greek neo-nazi Golden Dawn party, now has two seats after winning 3.7 percent of the votes.

In 2011, the nationalist party won just over 1 percent.

Reuters quoted Golden Dawn leader Nikos Mihaloliakos in Athens as saying that "for the first time, Cyprus will get nationalists in its parliament".<...

