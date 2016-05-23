Ultra-right group wins seats in Cyprus

A ultra-right party has won seats for the first time in Cyprus following parliamentary elections on Sunday (22 May).
The National Popular Front (ELAM), which styles itself after the Greek neo-nazi Golden Dawn party, now has two seats after winning 3.7 percent of the votes.
In 2011, the nationalist party won just over 1 percent.
Reuters quoted Golden Dawn leader Nikos Mihaloliakos in Athens as saying that "for the first time, Cyprus will get nationalists in its parliament".<...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
