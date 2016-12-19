Malta will try to 'please everyone' on migration

Malta's priorities on home affairs, when it takes over the EU presidency in January, will be to move forward on the reform of the EU asylum system and the control of entries in the bloc.

But the Maltese interior minister Carmelo Abela did not commit to any agreement.

"We have to be positive, but also pragmatic and keep our feet on the ground," he told EUobserver in a recent interview in Brussels. "There are different opinions in the council [of ministers]."

As a Mediterran...