EU shames Russia on Aleppo 'massacre'

The EU has named Russia as being partly responsible for a “massacre” of “historic” proportions in the Syrian city of Aleppo.
“Since the beginning of the offensive by the [Syrian] regime and its allies, notably Russia, the intensity and scale of the aerial bombardment of eastern Aleppo is clearly disproportionate … and may amount to war crimes”, EU foreign ministers said in a joint statement in Luxembourg on Monday (17 October).
They implicated Russia in the “deliberate targeting...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
