US to help EU survive Brexit

The EU should push back harder against its detractors and make more of its contribution to peace and prosperity, US state secretary John Kerry said on Tuesday (4 October) in Brussels.

”Europe is one of the greatest stories ever told, but it is not often sold as such”, he said at an event sponsored by the German Marshall Fund, a US think tank.

”Believe in yourself as much as we believe in you,” the state secretary urged.

Kerry was in the EU capital for an international conf...