Ad
euobserver
Germany's Deutsche Bank stands accused of helping Russian clients to move up to $10 billion in shady funds (Photo: Reuters)

Dirty Russian money buying influence in EU, MEPs warn

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

MEPs from the main groups in the European Parliament have raised the alarm over illicit Russian money in Europe and its use to influence European politics.

They said in a letter to EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini that “over $200 million [€189mn] of illicit proceeds” from a Russian tax fraud “was laundered through Europe” and that “there is information that shows that the money has been used to influence European politics, media, and civil society to prevent consequences f...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU drops talk of sanctions on Aleppo massacre
Former spy chiefs call for EU-US intelligence hub
No joke: Russian propaganda poses EU threat
Germany's Deutsche Bank stands accused of helping Russian clients to move up to $10 billion in shady funds (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections