Ukraine celebrates visa-free travel with EU love show

The EU lifted visa requirements for Ukrainian citizens on Sunday (11 June), in a move that sparked joy and expectations of a better future as an aspiring EU country.

Thousands of people flocked to Kiev's European square on Saturday for free concerts and an official countdown to midnight.

Musical performances included a Ukrainian version of Beethoven's Ode to Joy, which is the EU's anthem.

Also on stage was pop singer Ruslana, who performed the Hutsul folklore-inspired "Wild...