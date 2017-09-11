Handful of bids for EU agencies mention gay rights

The position of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer (LGBTIQ) community is specifically mentioned in four of the 27 bids to host one of the London-based EU agencies after Brexit.

Nevertheless, at the presentation of the Austrian bid to host the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Monday (11 September), it was made clear that concerns for the LGBTIQ are not yet mainstreamed in all ministries.

The EMA and the European Banking Authority (EBA) need to be relocat...