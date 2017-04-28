Resurrected Renzi to regain leadership of Italy's ruling party

Italy's former prime minister, Matteo Renzi, arrives in Brussels on Friday (28 April) to end a primary election campaign that is likely to propel him back at the helm of the ruling Democratic Party (PD). This comes in time to lead the charge against the populist, anti-euro Five Star Movement (M5S) in a looming general election.

The former leader returns to the EU capital in a combative mood, with fresh pledges to revive Italy’s sluggish economy with deficit-busting tax cuts in defiance...