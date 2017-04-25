Ad
Theresa May called for an ambitious trade deal with the EU (Photo: Facebook - Prime minister's profile)

EU to exclude financial services from post-Brexit deal

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU intends to exclude the financial services sector from a trade deal with the UK after Brexit, according to the latest tweaks in the EU's draft negotiating guidelines.

EU citizens must also be granted permanent residency in the UK after 5 years of living there.

The new text spells out that any free trade deal that would allow the City of London, Europe’s leading financial centre, continued access to EU markets would require that Britain continues to respect the EU's regulato...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

