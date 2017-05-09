Uber still divides Europe

In Brussels, it's easy to make a taxi driver speak: just ask him how he feels about Uber, and he won't stop talking for ten minutes.

Take Rachid Azghari for example, a 42-year-old taximan, who has been driving his cab in Brussels for the last ten years. Waiting in line with other taxis for potential clients to transport, he told EUobserver how his business was hit with the arrival of the car-sharing application two years ago.

"On average, I have 30 percent fewer clients than befor...