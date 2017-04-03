EU rounds wagons in Gibraltar dispute

The European Commission has put its “full support” behind giving Spain a veto on the economic future of Gibraltar.

Commission spokesman Margiritis Schinas said on Monday (3 April) that veto, as proposed by the European Council last week, had “the full backing of the European Commission, of president Juncker and of Michel Barnier, let there be no doubt about that”.

He said the Commission president and Barnier, its Brexit negotiator, had “worked closely” on the EU guidelines for B...