Weber: EU parliament needs coalition to keep out radicals

Manfred Weber, leader of the centre-right EPP group, made a last effort on Tuesday (10 January) to rally socialists and liberals behind his group's candidate for president of the European Parliament.

He insisted that the two other blocs in parliament should honour a 2014 deal to allow an EPP member to take up the position when they vote next Tuesday.

"Let me make it clear: anyone who wants to break that pact between pro-European forces will be responsible for allowing eurosceptics...