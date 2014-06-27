Ad
Van Rompuy (c): 'Is everybody happy with the procedure? That is something else' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU leaders to review 'Spitzenkandidat' process

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU leaders have said they plan to review the way they choose EU commission presidents in the future after having found themselves left with little room for manoeuvre following a parliament-pushed process.

Shortly after nominating Jean-Claude Juncker to be head of the EU executive, leaders agreed conclusions indicating they want to derail the Spitzenkandidat system.

"Once the new European Commission is effectively in place the European Council will consider the process for the appo...

Latest News

euobserver

