National MPs demand more say in EU law-making

National MPs want more powers in EU law-making, according to a letter backed by most of the EU’s national parliaments.



The letter, a copy of which was obtained by EUobserver, warns that “there are signs that [the EU’s] democratic legitimacy is fading,” adding that “Europe needs a new relationship of co-operation between the Union and its member states” involving a beefed up role for national parliaments.

It calls on the next president of the EU executive, likely to be Jean-Claude Ju...