Brussels flightpath politics cause public furore

Thousands of people living in Brussels are up in arms about a new overflight plan in place since February which has seen the east and west parts of the city subject to the thundering noise of planes taking off and landing at the busy nearby national airport.
Yet the Belgian government has only a couple of weeks left to find a solution for a problem that dates back many, many years.
It is complex task in a very complex political environment. Brussels Airport is located close to the...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here