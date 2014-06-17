Ad
Flanders flag: the Belgian opponents have common ground on EU affairs (Photo: crosby_cj)

EU liberals open door to Flemish separatists

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Alde, the liberal group in the EU parliament, has cleared the way for the Flemish-separatist N-VA party to join its ranks.

It took the decision at a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (17 June) in which the Belgian MR party of former EU commissioner Louis Michel was the only Alde faction to vote against the move.

The N-VA is expected to make up its mind at a congress on Wednesday morning.

If it says Yes, Alde is likely to retain its position as the third largest political gro...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

