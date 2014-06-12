Belgian enemies seek common ground in EU parliament

Flemish separatist party N-VA is holding talks on joining the liberal group in the European Parliament despite its rivalry with Belgian liberals on the domestic scene.

Johan Van Overtveldt, an N-VA euro-deputy, told EUobserver on Wednesday (11 June): “We have been speaking informally to Alde [the liberal group] and we’ll make a decision in the coming days on which faction to join. We are also talking informally to the ECR group [a British-led anti-federalist faction]. These are basical...