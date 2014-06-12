Belgian enemies seek common ground in EU parliament

Flemish separatist party N-VA is holding talks on joining the liberal group in the European Parliament despite its rivalry with Belgian liberals on the domestic scene.
Johan Van Overtveldt, an N-VA euro-deputy, told EUobserver on Wednesday (11 June): “We have been speaking informally to Alde [the liberal group] and we’ll make a decision in the coming days on which faction to join. We are also talking informally to the ECR group [a British-led anti-federalist faction]. These are basical...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
