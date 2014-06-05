European tremors have only begun

When President Obama arrived in Poland earlier this week, it was as two decades of uncritical integration exuberance had faded in Europe.

Instead of Brussels, the old continent is again led by a handful of core economies – Germany, France, UK, Italy and Spain – that collectively account for more than 70 percent of the European economy.

And several member states have been shaken by the recent EU elections, particularly in France where Marine Le Pen’s National Front came out top wit...