Slovak Liberals unsure of EP group

Just hours after the new European Parliament was shaped, the leader of Slovakia's liberals and newly-elected MEP, Richard Sulik, drew a question mark over his membership of the third largest group.

"We are not connected by an umbilical cord," Sulik said on Slovak Radio on Monday (26 May), expressing unease over some views held by the liberal ALDE group.

It is a vision of a more integrated Europe – often articulated by Guy Verhofstadt, the liberal leader in the EU Parliament – w...