Sarkozy wants to scrap the EU's border free pact (Photo: wfbakker2)

Sarkozy wants to scrap EU border-free agreement

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Former president of France Nicolas Sarkozy in an op-ed published in Le Point and Die Welt on Thursday (22 May) recommends putting an end to the border free Schengen agreement.

The conservative politician says a 'Schengen II' should replace the EU's internal open-border system. The new version would be reserved exclusively for member states with like-minded policies on immigration.

"It is necessary to immediately suspend Schengen I and replace it by a Schengen II in which members c...

