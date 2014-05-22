Sarkozy wants to scrap EU border-free agreement

Former president of France Nicolas Sarkozy in an op-ed published in Le Point and Die Welt on Thursday (22 May) recommends putting an end to the border free Schengen agreement.

The conservative politician says a 'Schengen II' should replace the EU's internal open-border system. The new version would be reserved exclusively for member states with like-minded policies on immigration.

"It is necessary to immediately suspend Schengen I and replace it by a Schengen II in which members c...