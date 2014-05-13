Government backed torture is flourishing, says Amnesty

Governments are failing to live up to their commitments to stamp out state-sanctioned torture, according to London-based Amnesty International.
"Governments around the world are two-faced on torture – prohibiting it in law, but facilitating it in practice," said Salil Shetty, the NGO's secretary general, in a statement on Tuesday (13 May).
Some 155 countries have ratified the 30-year-old UN Convention Against Torture.
But despite the convention, Amnesty says out of the 142 ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
