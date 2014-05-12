Building Israel, one rock at a time

The rock, thrown by a Jewish settler, hit Rashida, a six-year old Palestinian girl, in the forehead as she walked from school in the South Hebron Hills one Wednesday (23 April).

Photos of her injury show six stitches on a deep, red gash.

The Israeli NGO B'Tselem has given cameras to Bedouin who live in this remote part of the West Bank so that they can tell media about the violence because, they say, Israeli police does nothing to stop it.

Nasser Nawaj'ah, a Rashida family...