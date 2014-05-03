Zaatari: Birth of a new city in EU neighbourhood

“Welcome to my neighbourhood: District 5, Street 18,” says Nour, a Syrian school teacher, as she leads EUobserver to her home: a metal container and a tent in the Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian desert.

She is doing well.

Her husband has a job in a fruit and vegetable shop on the “Champs-Elysees” – the UN’s humorous name for the camp’s main street.

They have saved up for a washing machine, a fan, and a TV. Two of their four children go to school and Nour finds time ...