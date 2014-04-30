Should the EU trust Poroshenko to lead Ukraine?

As Ukrainians gear up for the long awaited presidential election of 25 May, all eyes are fixed on Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine’s seventh richest man.

Despite an unprecedented number of candidates (46) seeking their chances at the ballot, the latest polls put this little known businessman and former minister in the lead, just shy of the 50 percent majority needed to obtain a first-round victory.



Widely embraced by Western media and politicians, Poroshenko is presented as the candidate ...