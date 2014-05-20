Centre-right to win EU vote, by hair's breadth

Europe's centre-right will secure a narrow 16-seat victory in this week's European elections, according to the final pan-EU opinion poll by PollWatch.

Based on Tuesday's poll (20 May) the European People's Party (EPP) will win 217 seats, while the Socialists are tipped to have 201 MEPs in the 751-seat Parliament.

But neither Jean Claude Juncker, the EPP candidate for the European Commission presidency, nor his Socialist counterpart Martin Schulz will be able to secure a majority...