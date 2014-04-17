Europe faces worst human rights 'crisis' in decades

Europe is facing its largest human rights crisis in over two decades, according to the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe (CoE).
The human rights watchdog, in a report published on Wednesday (16), says corruption, human trafficking, racism and discrimination persist across Europe.
Coupled with unemployment and poverty in many of the 47 countries under its mandate, the violations help feed extremism and fuel conflict, it notes.
“The challenges to security in Europe are more ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
