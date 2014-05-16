Ad
euobserver
The European Court of Justice won't impose a fine if Google does not follow EU law on the 'right to be forgotten' (Photo: Alfonso Salgueiro)

Google faces no EU-level fines if it ignores 'right to be forgotten' verdict

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Google won’t risk financial penalties from the EU’s top court if it chooses to ignore a recent ‘right to be forgotten’ judgement.

“The [European] Court of Justice has no power to fine a company in this context, competition law yes, but not here,” a contact at the Luxembourg-based legal arbiter told this website on Thursday (15 May).

Fines would instead be handed out at member state level.

The Court earlier this week clarified how national courts need to interpret the right f...



Author Bio

Nikolaj Nielsen



