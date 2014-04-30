Ad
The political impetus behind the FTT has stalled (Photo: TPCOM)

EU top court throws out UK challenge to transactions tax

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Court of Justice on Wednesday (30 April) rejected a UK legal challenge to plans by eleven countries to set up a financial transactions tax (FTT).

The main thrust of London's opposition to the tax relates to the so-called "residence" and "issuance" principle in the proposed bill, which means that some traders operating outside the FTT-11 would still be liable to pay the levy. The UK, which has the largest financial services sector in the EU, says that it would be hit by the ...

Green Economy

