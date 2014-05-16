Brexit would be 'very costly gamble'

Increased trade and regulatory costs would cost the UK economy up to 9.5 percent of its output if the UK left the European Union, according to new research by the London School of Economics.

The findings are contained in the 'Brexit or Fixit'? report by researchers at the Centre for Economic Performance, which forms part of the university.

"Our current assessment is that leaving the EU would be likely to impose substantial costs on the UK economy and would be a very risky gamble,"...