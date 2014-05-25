Big turnout in Ukraine election, despite pro-Russia gunmen

Pro-Russia gunmen have all-but stopped voting in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine, but people are turning out in big numbers in the rest of the country.
A report by the Kiev-based NGO, the All-Ukrainian Committee of Voters, on Sunday (25 May) at 2pm local time, said there is no voting in Donetsk city, which is home to 1 million people.
In Severedonetsk, in the neighbouring Luhansk region, none of the 50 polling stations were allowed to work.
Citing feedb...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.