South Stream would 'undermine Europe’s energy security' an EU official said (Photo: www.nord-stream.com)

EU commission scales up rhetoric against Russian gas pipeline

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has indicated it will obstruct the building of a new Russia-EU gas pipeline to bypass Ukraine.

Its energy chief, German Gunther Oettinger, told the Frankfurt Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung over the weekend that its objections to the South Stream project are both political and legal.

“With civil war-like conditions in eastern Ukraine and without Moscow's recognition of the Kiev government, we will certainly not arrive at a political conclusion of our negotiati...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

