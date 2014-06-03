EU commission scales up rhetoric against Russian gas pipeline

The European Commission has indicated it will obstruct the building of a new Russia-EU gas pipeline to bypass Ukraine.

Its energy chief, German Gunther Oettinger, told the Frankfurt Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung over the weekend that its objections to the South Stream project are both political and legal.

“With civil war-like conditions in eastern Ukraine and without Moscow's recognition of the Kiev government, we will certainly not arrive at a political conclusion of our negotiati...