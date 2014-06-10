Merkel takes boat trip with Juncker opponents

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on a trip in Sweden listened to British, Swedish and Dutch arguments against appointing Jean-Claude Juncker as the next EU commission chief.

Invited by Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt, Merkel joined her counterparts from Britain and the Netherlands for a two-day trip complete with a lake boat excursion at Reinfeldt's summer residence in Harpsund, near Stockholm.

The four leaders were set to hold a press conference on Tuesday morning after t...