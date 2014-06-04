Merkel seeks to square the circle on Juncker and UK

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday (4 June) told the Bundestag she is trying to get enough leaders to back Jean-Claude Juncker for the EU commission presidency, but warned against isolating Britain.

"I am putting all my efforts - and so does the whole German government - to secure the appointment of Juncker as next commission president with a qualified majority in the council, as required by the EU treaty," she said.

But she was critical of those who take Britain's oppos...