Bulgaria heads for early elections after EU vote

Bulgaria is heading for early elections in autumn following a sizeable shift in the fortunes of domestic political parties after the May EU vote.
After a gathering of all major parties on Tuesday (17 June) president Rosen Plevenliev said it had been agreed that national elections would be held between 28 September and 12 October – more than two years ahead of schedule.\n \nThe move was prompted by the EU election which resulted in a change in the balance of power.
Ex-prime minist...
