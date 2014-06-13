Ad
Beppe Grillo (l) and Nigel Farage - allies in the EP (Photo: Nigel Farage)

Grillo MEPs to join Farage group after referendum

by Alvise Armellini, Rome,

Members of Italy’s main opposition party, the Five Star Movement (M5S) of comedian Beppe Grillo, voted by an overwhelming majority on Thursday to join forces in the European Parliament with British eurosceptic leader Nigel Farage, in a controversial referendum in which the M5S members were offered limited choices.

The poll, hosted by Grillo’s blog, had only three voting options: joining the Europe for Freedom and Democracy (EFD) group, led by Farage’s UK Independence Party; entering the...

