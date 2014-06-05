Ad
euobserver
G7 leaders met in Brussels without Putin as a snub over Ukraine (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

EU and US see ‘opportunity’ on Ukraine crisis

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European and US leaders have urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to seize “a moment of opportunity” to end the Ukraine crisis.

US President Barack Obama said after a G7 meeting in Brussels on Thursday (5 June) that if Putin recognises Ukraine’s new leader, Petro Poroshenko, and stops pouring arms and fighters into Ukraine, then “it’s possible for us to begin to rebuild trust”.

But he added: “We cannot afford another three months, or four months, or six months of violence and c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Germany backs France on Russia warship contract
Uncertainty on date of EU-Ukraine treaty signature
EU gives 'space' for Russia to make peace with Ukraine
G7 leaders met in Brussels without Putin as a snub over Ukraine (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections