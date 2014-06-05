EU and US see ‘opportunity’ on Ukraine crisis

European and US leaders have urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to seize “a moment of opportunity” to end the Ukraine crisis.

US President Barack Obama said after a G7 meeting in Brussels on Thursday (5 June) that if Putin recognises Ukraine’s new leader, Petro Poroshenko, and stops pouring arms and fighters into Ukraine, then “it’s possible for us to begin to rebuild trust”.

But he added: “We cannot afford another three months, or four months, or six months of violence and c...