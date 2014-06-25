Ad
euobserver
The EU and US have been in talks on getting a data protection umbrella agreement since March 2011 (Photo: chiara marra)

US to extend privacy rights to EU citizens

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The US plans to extend the same rights as Americans have to EU citizens whose data has been breached or misused in the US.

The news was announced at an EU meeting of home affairs ministers in Athenson Wednesday (25 June) by US attorney general Erik Holder.

“EU citizens would have the same right to seek judicial redress for intentional or willful disclosures of protected information,” he told reporters at a press conference, referring to US citizens' privileges under the so-calle...

