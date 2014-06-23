Ad
euobserver
Sikorski agreed that a British EU exit looks on the cards (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Sikorski attacks Cameron in latest Polish leak

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland believes the British government has “fucked up” its EU policy and that the UK will leave the Union.

The information, and the blunt language, came out on Monday (23 June) in Polish news magazine Wprost, which is publishing parts of private conversations held by Polish ministers in restaurants and recorded by an unknown group.

The chat, between Polish FM Radek Sikorski and the then finance minister Jacek Rostowski, is said to have taken place in spring this year.

It ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Polish FM said to have called US ties 'worthless'
Ukraine leak designed to 'split' EU-US diplomacy
Will Sikorski be the next EU foreign policy chief?
Sikorski agreed that a British EU exit looks on the cards (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections