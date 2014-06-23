Sikorski attacks Cameron in latest Polish leak

Poland believes the British government has “fucked up” its EU policy and that the UK will leave the Union.
The information, and the blunt language, came out on Monday (23 June) in Polish news magazine Wprost, which is publishing parts of private conversations held by Polish ministers in restaurants and recorded by an unknown group.
The chat, between Polish FM Radek Sikorski and the then finance minister Jacek Rostowski, is said to have taken place in spring this year.
It ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
