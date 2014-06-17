Ad
euobserver
Detail of abandoned migrant boat in Sicily (Photo: Paul Keller)

More EU aid possible amid Italian threat to stop migrant rescues

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is open to requests for further financial assistance to member states under migratory pressure from people fleeing conflicts in Africa and the Middle East.

“In 2014, the EC is ready to consider further requests for emergency assistance,” said a European commission spokesperson in an email.

Last year, the Brussels-executive doled out around €50 million in emergency funding to member states.

But pressure is mounting for the Brussels-executive to step u...

Detail of abandoned migrant boat in Sicily (Photo: Paul Keller)

