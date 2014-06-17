More EU aid possible amid Italian threat to stop migrant rescues

The European Commission is open to requests for further financial assistance to member states under migratory pressure from people fleeing conflicts in Africa and the Middle East.
“In 2014, the EC is ready to consider further requests for emergency assistance,” said a European commission spokesperson in an email.
Last year, the Brussels-executive doled out around €50 million in emergency funding to member states.
But pressure is mounting for the Brussels-executive to step u...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
