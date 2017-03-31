Ad
euobserver
"We want to talk about fairness and commitment," European Council president Donald Tusk (r) said. (Photo: Consilium)

Be fair in Brexit talks, EU tells UK

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Valletta, Malta,

Open but firm. Two days after the UK government sent the letter to start the process of its EU exit, the remaining 27 states are setting out their negotiating position.

"The talks which are about to start will be difficult, complex and sometimes even confrontational. There is no way around it," European Council president Donald Tusk said on Friday (31 March).

He added that "the EU-27 does not and will not pursue a punitive...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

May hints at using security as Brexit bargain chip
'Unhappy' day as UK delivers Brexit letter
Transparency is key EU tactic in Brexit talks
"We want to talk about fairness and commitment," European Council president Donald Tusk (r) said. (Photo: Consilium)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections