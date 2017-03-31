Be fair in Brexit talks, EU tells UK

Open but firm. Two days after the UK government sent the letter to start the process of its EU exit, the remaining 27 states are setting out their negotiating position.
"The talks which are about to start will be difficult, complex and sometimes even confrontational. There is no way around it," European Council president Donald Tusk said on Friday (31 March).
He added that "the EU-27 does not and will not pursue a punitive...
