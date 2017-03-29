'Unhappy' day as UK delivers Brexit letter

Shortly after 1pm on Wednesday (29 March), the UK's envoy handed the long-awaited letter from British prime minister Theresa May to European Council president Donald Tusk. The letter formally triggers the exit procedure from the European Union.
"So here it is," said Tusk, waiving the 6-page letter in his hand.
"I am writing to give effect to the democratic decision of the people of the United Kingdom,"
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
