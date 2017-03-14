Ad
After much political drama, now it is up to PM May to trigger EU divorce talks (Photo: Prime minister's office)

UK parliament clears way for Brexit talks

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

UK lawmakers passed the Brexit bill on Monday night (13 March), overturning earlier amendments, which aimed to protect EU citizens' rights in the UK and grant parliament a final vote at the end of the exit negotiations.

Once the bill gets the so-called royal assent on Tuesday and becomes law, it will be up to Theresa May to fire the starting pistol and invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the exit procedure from the EU.

As expected, the House of Commons overturned two House o...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

