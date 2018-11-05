EPP aims to tame Orban with 'values' resolution

Europe's largest political family, the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) aims to adopt at its congress in Helsinki this week a resolution in defence of liberal democracy in the face of rising populism across Europe - and even within their own ranks from Hungary's Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party.
The draft resolution titled "Protecting EU Values and Safeguarding Democracy" stresses...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
