Macedonia's EU future in doubt after referendum flop

Snap elections are likely to decide Macedonia's EU future after most people failed to vote in a referendum on changing the country's name.

Just 36.5 percent of eligible voters turned out on Sunday (30 September) to answer the question: "Are you for EU and Nato membership by accepting the agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Greece?".

That fell short of the threshold of '50 percent plus one voter' that would have made it valid, even though 91 percent of...