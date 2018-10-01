Macedonia's EU future in doubt after referendum flop

Snap elections are likely to decide Macedonia's EU future after most people failed to vote in a referendum on changing the country's name.
Just 36.5 percent of eligible voters turned out on Sunday (30 September) to answer the question: "Are you for EU and Nato membership by accepting the agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Greece?".
That fell short of the threshold of '50 percent plus one voter' that would have made it valid, even though 91 percent of...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
