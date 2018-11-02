EU elections and Italy's finances are in focus This WEEK

In preparation for next year's European Parliament elections, two major parties, the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) and ALDE, the liberals, are holding their congresses next week.

EPP politicians will gather in Helsinki, where Manfred Weber, the group's leader in the parliament, will face off against Alex Stubb, former Finnish prime minister, for the 'Spitzenkandidat' (lead candidate) position of the party in the May elections.

The concept of lead candidates from each...